Detienen a una persona por incendio “sospechoso” en Hermosa Beach

A massive fire of a home under construction on The Strand in #HermosaBeach; No one severely injured; Fire deemed suspicious, one person of interest detained; I’ll have live reports from the scene on #TODAYinLA on Channel 4 @nbcla from 4-7am pic.twitter.com/0qO6KAUmIO

— Mekahlo Medina (@MekahloNBCLA) June 13, 2019