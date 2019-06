Arrestan en México a sospechoso de homicidio en Carson. Madre e hija aún desaparecidas

Have info about #Missing 16 year old Alora Benitez from #RedondoBeach? The FBI is assisting @LASDHQ in search to find her. Alora may be with her mother & mother's boyfriend, both #wanted for #murder. Please see details here & learn how to provide #tips:https://t.co/5WPuPN0nwP pic.twitter.com/MoyHHe5xPE

