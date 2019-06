Niño de 12 años escapa de un intento de secuestro en Ventura

On 6/15/19 6:20 pm at Dean/Chapel a 12 yr. old boy was approached by a white male, 40’s, red hair, green flannel, black pants. Man tried to grab the boy. The boy pushed the suspect away and ran to a nearby residence. Suspect fled in older grey 4 door Honda. Info to 805-339-4488. pic.twitter.com/BwoRN3Naeq

