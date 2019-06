Gobernador de California celebró decisión sobre el Censo, pero dijo que Trump aún podría ganar

A citizenship question on the 2020 Census was pushed by Trump's Administration to stir up intimidation and fear in our immigrant communities. Bottom line: every person in this country must be counted — no matter their status.

This morning's SCOTUS 5-4 ruling affirms that. pic.twitter.com/pCVfFZwgaw

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 27, 2019