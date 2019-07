Mujer embarazada e hija de 7 años en condiciones críticas tras tiroteo en Port Hueneme

BREAKING: 7-year-old shot in Port Hueneme drive-by is in a coma and in critical condition, says Chief of Police. She was shot in the head.

Her pregnant mother was also shot twice. No suspect info yet but Chief says this was not a random shooting. @foxla pic.twitter.com/NUpwj7IQ3u

— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) July 3, 2019