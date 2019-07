La Casa Blanca comparte terrible foto de inmigrantes que fortalece el discurso de Trump

Last night, 12 children, a pregnant woman, a convicted felon, & 19 illegal aliens were found locked in a produce truck at a checkpoint. The driver, charged with human smuggling, kept the refrigeration off, so they were trapped inside where it was over 97 degrees with no way out. pic.twitter.com/6WpZm8JcCJ

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 3, 2019