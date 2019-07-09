Derrite la cancha: la portera más ‘hot’ del hockey sobre hielo

Mikayla Demaiter, la arquera que está volviendo locas la Redes con su retiro
Derrite la cancha: la portera más ‘hot’ del hockey sobre hielo
Mikayla Dematier ha incendiado las Redes Sociales con sus fotos.
Foto: Instagram
Por: Redacción

Te presentamos a Mikayla Demaiter, la recién retirada arqueroade los Bluewater Hawks quien ha decidido colgar los guantes de la Liga de su provincia para… bueno, para ser estrella de Instagram.

Todos los fieles aficionados de los Hawks, estamos sensiblemente apenados por el retiro de Mikayla, a quien una lesión en la rodilla la apartó de las canchas… para que siempre la recuerden, les dejamos algunas de sus fotos que enmarcan su brillante carrera deportiva.

View this post on Instagram

look back @ it?

A post shared by Mikayla Demaiter (@mikaylademaiter) on

View this post on Instagram

BTB (bring that booty)- darryl, the office

A post shared by Mikayla Demaiter (@mikaylademaiter) on

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?