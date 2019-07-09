Derrite la cancha: la portera más ‘hot’ del hockey sobre hielo

Te presentamos a Mikayla Demaiter, la recién retirada arqueroade los Bluewater Hawks quien ha decidido colgar los guantes de la Liga de su provincia para… bueno, para ser estrella de Instagram.
Todos los fieles aficionados de los Hawks, estamos sensiblemente apenados por el retiro de Mikayla, a quien una lesión en la rodilla la apartó de las canchas… para que siempre la recuerden, les dejamos algunas de sus fotos que enmarcan su brillante carrera deportiva.
Dear Hockey, It is time to say goodbye. It is time to turn the page and move to the next chapter of my life, for the first time you will not be my number one focus. I want to thank you for the places we’ve gone together. I also want to thank you for all the friends you have made me. My family sends their best as well. I know they will definitely miss seeing us together. I am excited for the future because everything you have taught me will allow me to succeed. There will still be early mornings, new adventures and new friends, and I hope that I embrace them with the same love and passion I did for you. Thanks again for everything.
apologies to the family of five who had to witness these photos being taken
