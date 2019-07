Otra bomba en la NBA: Harden y Westbrook, juntos en los Rockets

Sources: Pick protections in Thunder/Rockets, Russell Westbrook/Chris Paul trade:

2024 first round pick, protected 1-4

2026 first round pick, protected 1-4

2025 swap, 1-20 protected

2021 swap, protected 1-4 — OKC can swap Clippers pick or Heat pick.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2019