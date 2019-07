Curas y monjas se manifiestaron en el Senado a favor de niños migrantes. Terminaron arrestados

@DHSMcAleenan gives an update on border crossings and border crisis in general at a House Oversight Committee @OversightDems @GOPoversight. Despite drop in border #s in June, total enforcement actions in FY19 have increased 103% over the same time in FY18. pic.twitter.com/4lPheiElPj

— María Peña (@mariauxpen) July 18, 2019