Aparatoso accidente dejó una persona muerta a la salida de autopista 405 en North Hills

#LAFD #Photos: At 3:22AM on July 19, 2019 the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported rollover collision on teh SB 405FY x Roscoe Blvd. Firefighters found one vehicle down the freeway embankment on its side. One patient was outside of the veh… https://t.co/Xoqme9IHgz

— LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) July 19, 2019