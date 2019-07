Gobernador de California responde con fuerza ante medida de Trump para retomar la pena de muerte

Equal justice doesn't exist in our death penalty system. The disparities for people of color are insanely high. You’re better off if you’re rich and guilty, than if you’re poor and innocent.

It's unjust. Unfair. Immoral. We need an end to this system — not a resurrection.

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 25, 2019