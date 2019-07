Becky G demuestra su orgullo por México con su colección de maquillaje “Viva”

View this post on Instagram

It’s here!!! I’m so excited and happy to be able to share even more of my culture and roots with you all through this beautiful summer collection. 🇲🇽🥰 In addition to the Spanish names of the super shock shadows that I love so much, I wanted to share the special names behind our 3 new glosses. These names hold a special place in my heart… “Ale” for Alejandra, my momma @iammamagiampapag; “B” for Becky and the name that my family and friends call me; and “Steph” for Stephanie, my sister @iamstephig313. Means so much to me that I could do this and honor the most important women in my life. Viva Las Mujeres!! ❤️👸🏽 Thank you to my @colourpopcosmetics fam for helping me bring these ideas to life. You guys are truly the best! 🙌🏽 The Viva Collection is available now on Colourpop.com 💋💄 #BeckyGxColourpop