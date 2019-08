Rescatan a las hermanitas Yonko en Utah tras “secuestro parental” en Riverside

RIVERSIDE: We are extremely happy to report the two missing 18-month-old and 8-month-old babies in our ongoing kidnapping / parental abduction investigation are SAFE. They were located by an observant Trooper with the Utah State Highway Patrol. https://t.co/Rb4oNYAuO4 pic.twitter.com/L6DQjfGLXX

— Riverside Police (@RiversidePolice) August 2, 2019