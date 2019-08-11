¡En cuero! La foto más sensual y cariñosa de Kylie Jenner y Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday @kyliejenner When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe. You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that. You live life like it’s your last day and it’s so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all. I wanted to post a unseen “music video” you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn’t want to embarrass you too much lol. I love you ♥️💋