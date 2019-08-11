¡En cuero! La foto más sensual y cariñosa de Kylie Jenner y Kim Kardashian

Curvas, complicidad y glamour
Kim Kardashian.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Kylie Jenner cumplió 22 años y estuvo rodeada de lujos, felicitaciones y amor de sus seres queridos. Kim Kardashian no fue la excepción.

La hermana mayor de la joven más rica de Instagram le envió un afectuoso saludo junto a una sensual foto en la que ambas lucen al máximo sus atributos.

“Feliz cumpleaños Kylie Jenner. Cuando pienso en ti, pienso en un alma inteligente y madura que ha tomado decisiones asombrosas en las que siempre cree. Siempre haz sido fuerte y segura en lo que haces desde el corazón y yo admiro y respeto eso”.

“Vives la vida como si fuera el último día y es muy divertido verte llena de vida y siendo una persona amable haciedo eso. Quería publicar un video musical inédito que hicimos tú, Kendall y yo hace tiempo, pero no quería avergonzarte mucho. Te quiero”.

Aunque muchos han querido enfrentarlas como rivales, está claro que Kylie y Kim son cómplices y hermanas.

💅🏼

