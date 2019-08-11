¡En cuero! La foto más sensual y cariñosa de Kylie Jenner y Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner cumplió 22 años y estuvo rodeada de lujos, felicitaciones y amor de sus seres queridos. Kim Kardashian no fue la excepción.
La hermana mayor de la joven más rica de Instagram le envió un afectuoso saludo junto a una sensual foto en la que ambas lucen al máximo sus atributos.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday @kyliejenner When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe. You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that. You live life like it’s your last day and it’s so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all. I wanted to post a unseen “music video” you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn’t want to embarrass you too much lol. I love you ♥️💋
“Feliz cumpleaños Kylie Jenner. Cuando pienso en ti, pienso en un alma inteligente y madura que ha tomado decisiones asombrosas en las que siempre cree. Siempre haz sido fuerte y segura en lo que haces desde el corazón y yo admiro y respeto eso”.
“Vives la vida como si fuera el último día y es muy divertido verte llena de vida y siendo una persona amable haciedo eso. Quería publicar un video musical inédito que hicimos tú, Kendall y yo hace tiempo, pero no quería avergonzarte mucho. Te quiero”.
Aunque muchos han querido enfrentarlas como rivales, está claro que Kylie y Kim son cómplices y hermanas.