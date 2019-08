Alexis Sánchez dejará la Premier League y su futuro apunta a Italia

View this post on Instagram

Solskjaer: “Alexis is such a professional. He comes in working every single day, really hard. He wants to be part of this. These stories that he's been put in the reserves – of course he hasn't. He's part of our squad and he's a very good player. We don't have the biggest forward line so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect. We expect him to come good at this club. He's quality.” – 👉Follow @mufcscoop for more!👈