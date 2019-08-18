El bikini mínimo de Emily Ratajkowski que cubrió lo indispensable para evitar la censura

Dejó ver mucha piel
El bikini mínimo de Emily Ratajkowski que cubrió lo indispensable para evitar la censura
Por: Redacción

Emily Ratajkowski vive en bikini, aunque algunas veces la prenda apenas cubra lo mínimo.

Dog days of summer @inamoratawoman

Este domingo la modelo británica de 27 años calentó las redes sociales al lucirse en un pequeñísimo traje de baño que dejó ver su bien formado cuerpo.

“Días de perro de verano”, escribió la irreverente joven.

By husband in @inamoratawoman

Unos días antes la también actriz eludió la censura de Instagram y demostró por qué es la reina del topless. Con una falda de lápiz se sacó la blusa y posó para goce de sus fans, en una foto que tomó su esposo.

Emily es disruptiva, de eso no hay duda. Por eso se animó a posar sin depilarse las axilas para manifestar su negativa a los estándares impuestos a las mujeres por la sociedad.

