Trump sigue atacando al único medio de comunicación que lo ha apoyado

….are all in for the Open Border Socialists (or beyond). Fox hires “give Hillary the questions” @donnabrazile, Juan Williams and low ratings Shep Smith. HOPELESS & CLUELESS! They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win – That’s what I do, Win. Too Bad!….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019