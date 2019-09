El huracán Juliette en aguas del Pacífico afectará levemente a California esta semana

Hurricane season is heating up 🌀 NOAA's #GOESWest spotted #HurricaneDorian in the Atlantic, #TropicalStormFernand in the #GulfofMexico and #HurricaneJuliette in the Eastern Pacific at 1:20 p.m. EDT on Sept. 3, 2019. Learn more about these storms: https://t.co/W92tJt9WEM pic.twitter.com/lLnySwUYo0

— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 3, 2019