VIDEO: Otra leona de montaña logra cruzar el freeway 101 en Los Ángeles

P-65 makes history as the 2nd radio-collared female mtn lion to cross the 101, moving north to Simi Hills. The rare event occurred 8/21 between midnight & 2am. We’re not exactly sure where but data indicates it was in Liberty Canyon area where a wildlife bridge has been proposed. pic.twitter.com/lMKXeEpGEo

— Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) September 4, 2019