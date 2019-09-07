Alicia Machado la prendió en la red con su escote

Alicia Machado está en California y dejó sentir su amor con una candente publicación. La ex reina de belleza publicó una imagen en que la luce tremendo escote. Por el tipo de camisa pareciera no llevar ropa interior.
Días antes la venezolana que ha sido duramente criticada por su peso compartió el post de la cantante Demi Lovato en donde ésta se mostraba orgullosa de sus curvas, e incluso de la celulitis que es tan fuertemente criticada por los estándares de moda actual.
Yes you can do it! I’m miss universe! #aliciamachado #Repost @ddlovato ・・・ This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗
La mismísima Machado es la prueba de que el amor a las curvas es ideal.
Gran Presentación de lo que será la gran revolución de amor e integración! @billboardmexicolms nos vemos mi gente #arenaciudaddemexico Comprometida a celebrar el respeto y la música el idioma universal Gracias a los medios por acompañarnos @billboardmexicolms @wildcatmexico @wildcatenergydrinks @gersonproducer @tereocamporp @facufacundo @syntekoficial @alexanderacha @machadoaliciaoficial #mexico #dilenoalaviolencia #musica #showcase my stylist mis vestidos exquisitos @oxchic