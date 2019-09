Arrestan a 76 activistas en una protesta contra ICE en Nueva York

BREAKING: Just moments ago, protesters from @CosechaMovement shut down 5th Avenue in #NewYork City to demand that @Microsoft end its contract with ICE, as well as all other tech companies that are profiting from our communities' suffering. ✊ #AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/ALB6NmOCUb

— CREDO Mobile (@CREDOMobile) September 14, 2019