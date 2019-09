¡Vidente! Van Dijk celebra gol de Salah antes de que lo anote

Virgil van Dijk was so confident that Mohamed Salah would score that he started celebrating about 5 seconds before he did 👀

Find someone who trusts you as much as Van Dijk trusts Salah 😂#LFC #Salah #LIVNEW #VanDijk pic.twitter.com/IBUcDvUME1

— GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) September 14, 2019