CHP: Alerta Amber por un niño de 2 años visto por última vez con su padre “armado y peligroso”

AMBER ALERT -CHILD ABDUCTION – MERCED COUNTY -ARMED & DANGEROUS. John Weir was last seen on 9/20 in the Merced:Atwater area red 2005 #hyundai #elantra 5SKT544. @CHPAlerts @chp_merced #AmberAlert @TuolumneSheriff @CALAVERASCSO pic.twitter.com/ZspBRtsSxP

— Merced County Sheriff's Office (@MercedSheriff) September 21, 2019