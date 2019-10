ÚLTIMA HORA: Hombre golpeado por rayo en el Parque Meyer de Houston

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy police presence in the 16100 block of Stuebner Airline Road, Meyer Park. Constable Deputies are responding to this location in reference to a male who was possibly struck by lightning.

Life Flight is en-route.

AVOID AREA IF POSSIBLE. pic.twitter.com/Hp5XQskkhK

— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) October 4, 2019