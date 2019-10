Arrestan a mujer de Florida tras hallar 24 bombas hechas con tubos en su casa

HCSO deputies arrested 27 year old Michelle Kolts and charged her with 24 counts of making a destructive device with intent to harm. Kolts told detectives she made the devices and would use them to hurt people. #hcsopipebombarrest #teamhcso #SheriffChadChronister pic.twitter.com/tZyHKhD4sx

— HCSO #teamhcso (@HCSOSheriff) October 4, 2019