¿Quién es la misteriosa nueva novia de Keanu Reeves?

View this post on Instagram

#KeanuReeves and #AlexandraGrant can’t seem to leave each other’s sides! The best friends have been spotted all over town including Friday night when the duo went to @madeoristorante for dinner. ___________________________________________________ The handsome duo looked dashing while out in #WestHollywood with #Keanu dressing extra for the night. ____________________________________________________ The business partners have publishing house X Artists Books and been spending a lot of time together since…CONTINUE (LINK IN BIO) @grantalexandra #keanureeves #alexandragrant #xartist #toystory4