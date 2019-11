Las nuevas estrellas del Barcelona y Real Madrid van por la punta de La Liga en España

📝STAT

Rodrygo has 5 goals in 264 minutes at the Bernabéu, that's a goal every 5️⃣3️⃣ minutes on average 😱

He has only played 106 minutes on the road though ✈

Next Real Madrid face Eibar at Ipurua. Can he continue his form away from the glitz of the Bernabéu? 🤔#LLL

🧡🇪🇦⚽️ pic.twitter.com/x4TsxIMhDl

— La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) November 7, 2019