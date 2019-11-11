Kate del Castillo de gira con su marca de tequila

La actriz mexicana Kate del Castillo estará en muchos puntos claves de la ciudad de Los Ángeles como parte de la gira ¡El Honor a los Fans Tour 2019! en el marco del aniversario de su marca Tequila Honor.
Kate del Castillo estará en todos estos lugares firmando botellas y compartiendo con sus fans. Aquí las fechas y horas.
View this post on Instagram
¡El Honor a los Fans Tour 2019! El último tour del año y para celebrar nuestro aniversario, nuestra querida Kate estará presente para saludarte y firmar tus botellas de Tequila Honor. LLEGUEN TEMPRANO YA QUE SOLO ESTAREMOS 3 HORAS por día!! Si no llegan a tiempo a la primera fecha saben que tienen otras dos. PERO LLEGUEN TEMPRANO!!! . . #tequilahonor #viveconhonor #tequilalovers #tequilalove #honoralosfanstour #2019 #revolución #20denoviembre #honor #tequila @katedelcastillo @tequilahonor @superkingmarkets @vallarta.supermarkets . . The honor a los Fans Tour 2019! The last tour of the year to celebrate our anniversary. Our dear Kate will be present to greet you and sign your Tequila Honor bottles. Get there early because we’ll only be there for 3 hours a day! If you can’t get there on the first date, you have the other two, but please get there early.
Estará tres horas en cada lugar para darle chance a todos de que la puedan ver y conversar. Se ve que la actriz es una empresaria dedicada y eso explica la aceptación que ha tenido la bebida en el público, ya que hasta se está comercializando en otros países también.
View this post on Instagram
Visita nuestra tienda en línea y compra tu mercancía oficial de Tequila Honor. ¡Estos modelos ya se están acabando y no volverán! Compra la tuya hoy mismo, solo en tequilahonor punto com. . #tequilahonor #viveconhonor #tequila #honor #merch #tequilalover #tequilalovers #tequilatime #katedelcastillo @tequilahonor @katedelcastillo . . Visit our online store and buy your Tequila Honor official merch. These models are almost gone and they will not come back! So get your today, only at tequilahonor dot com.
Te recomendamos