Kate del Castillo de gira con su marca de tequila

Hace varios años que la actriz se inició como empresaria y desde entonces la marca no ha parado de crecer
Kate del Castillo.
Foto: Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

La actriz mexicana Kate del Castillo estará en muchos puntos claves de la ciudad de Los Ángeles como parte de la gira ¡El Honor a los Fans Tour 2019!  en el marco del aniversario de su marca Tequila Honor.

Kate del Castillo estará en todos estos lugares firmando botellas y compartiendo con sus fans. Aquí las fechas y horas.

View this post on Instagram

¡El Honor a los Fans Tour 2019! El último tour del año y para celebrar nuestro aniversario, nuestra querida Kate estará presente para saludarte y firmar tus botellas de Tequila Honor. LLEGUEN TEMPRANO YA QUE SOLO ESTAREMOS 3 HORAS por día!! Si no llegan a tiempo a la primera fecha saben que tienen otras dos. PERO LLEGUEN TEMPRANO!!! . . #tequilahonor #viveconhonor #tequilalovers #tequilalove #honoralosfanstour #2019 #revolución #20denoviembre #honor #tequila @katedelcastillo @tequilahonor @superkingmarkets @vallarta.supermarkets . . The honor a los Fans Tour 2019! The last tour of the year to celebrate our anniversary. Our dear Kate will be present to greet you and sign your Tequila Honor bottles. Get there early because we’ll only be there for 3 hours a day! If you can’t get there on the first date, you have the other two, but please get there early.

A post shared by Kate del Castillo (@katedelcastillo) on

Estará tres horas en cada lugar para darle chance a todos de que la puedan ver y conversar. Se ve que la actriz es una empresaria dedicada y eso explica la aceptación que ha tenido la bebida en el público, ya que hasta se está comercializando en otros países también.

