Kate del Castillo de gira con su marca de tequila

¡El Honor a los Fans Tour 2019! El último tour del año y para celebrar nuestro aniversario, nuestra querida Kate estará presente para saludarte y firmar tus botellas de Tequila Honor. LLEGUEN TEMPRANO YA QUE SOLO ESTAREMOS 3 HORAS por día!! Si no llegan a tiempo a la primera fecha saben que tienen otras dos. PERO LLEGUEN TEMPRANO!!! . . #tequilahonor #viveconhonor #tequilalovers #tequilalove #honoralosfanstour #2019 #revolución #20denoviembre #honor #tequila @katedelcastillo @tequilahonor @superkingmarkets @vallarta.supermarkets . . The honor a los Fans Tour 2019! The last tour of the year to celebrate our anniversary. Our dear Kate will be present to greet you and sign your Tequila Honor bottles. Get there early because we’ll only be there for 3 hours a day! If you can’t get there on the first date, you have the other two, but please get there early.