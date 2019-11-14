‘La Roca’ confirma que será el próximo supervillano de DC Comics en Shazam

La multifacética celebridad de Hollywood está imparable, después de que recientemente lanzara su propia marca de tequila y a tan solo un mes del lanzamiento de la próxima entrega de Jumanji donde La Roca forma parte del elenco principal, ahora el exluchador de la WWE sorprende al revelar que encarnará al supervillano de la secuela de “Shazam”.
Esta película de DC Comics, que tuvo gran éxito en su primer entrega, ha solicitado de los servicios del actor para interpretar a “Black Adam”.
The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️ Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.
La Roca Johnson afirmó que, como casi todos los niños, él siempre soñó con ser un superhéroe y tener un montón de super poderes. Y, aunque no es exactamente lo que será, no sabemos a donde pueda llevar la trama a este antihéroe en la película que llegará en diciembre del 2021.