Demandan a la Arquidiócesis de Los Ángeles por caso de abuso sexual

I am standing up for all of the people that have been sexually assaulted. From the age of 8 to 12 I was sexually abused by Fr. Honesto Bismonte. No matter how hard I tried he was always stronger, pulling me closer, groping me harder. – Aimee Galicia-Torres, Survivor pic.twitter.com/szPwPEf4kd

