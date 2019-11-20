Demi Lovato impresiona con sus nuevas curvas mientras pasea con su novio

Al parecer, se encuentra disfrutando esta nueva etapa en su vida
Demi Lovato impresiona con sus nuevas curvas mientras pasea con su novio
Demi Lovato
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Todo parece indicar que la vida de Demi Lovato va volviendo a la normalidad y a las costumbres sanas, pues no sólo está disfrutando de un nuevo amor, sino también se ha dejado ver en lugares públicos.

View this post on Instagram

This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Recientemente han aparecido fotografías de la cantante haciendo una caminata en Los Angeles al lado de su novio Austin Wilson, y Demi llamó la atención también por sus curvas que lució, a través de unos ceñidos leggings.

En los últimos días Demi ha acaparado la atención por su figura, que para muchos muestra a una mujer real, y se sale del estándar tan exigente que pide Hollywood. Lo cierto es que hoy se muestra como una artista comenzando una nueva fase en su carrera.

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday was so fun.. thanks to Teen Vogue and everyone who came to see me speak 💗 #teenvoguesummit

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

¡Increíble! El antes y después de las brutales curvas de Bebe Rexha

Becky G luce su sensual figura mientras pasea en bicicleta

Dale click a la estrella de Google News y síguenos

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?