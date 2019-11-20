Demi Lovato impresiona con sus nuevas curvas mientras pasea con su novio

Todo parece indicar que la vida de Demi Lovato va volviendo a la normalidad y a las costumbres sanas, pues no sólo está disfrutando de un nuevo amor, sino también se ha dejado ver en lugares públicos.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Idk what to caption this.. reality is I’m sitting at the gym post jiu jitsu feeling high on life and drinking my post workout shake. I’m sweaty and not looking this glamorous right now but fuck I feel awesome and posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me. Any size, any shape, any gender. I have security but in the moments I’m alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker and hope everyone finds something they become as passionate about as I feel about jiu jitsu. #BJJ #BlueBelt #HowDidThisEndUpBeingAboutBJJ 💙
Recientemente han aparecido fotografías de la cantante haciendo una caminata en Los Angeles al lado de su novio Austin Wilson, y Demi llamó la atención también por sus curvas que lució, a través de unos ceñidos leggings.
En los últimos días Demi ha acaparado la atención por su figura, que para muchos muestra a una mujer real, y se sale del estándar tan exigente que pide Hollywood. Lo cierto es que hoy se muestra como una artista comenzando una nueva fase en su carrera.
Becky G luce su sensual figura mientras pasea en bicicleta