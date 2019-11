Johnny López recuerda golpiza que su mamá Jenni Rivera le dio semanas antes de morir

The day before Thanksgiving in 2012, Mom beat the shit out of me in the Benz for stealing $100 bill from @primehair.

I can not explain how bad it was lmao God made sure she gave me the ass whoopin of my life directly before she left. I ain’t thought of stealing shit since. 😂❤️

— A$AP CINCO (@juanangel702) November 25, 2019