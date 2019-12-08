El lugar más descarado en donde Kim Kardashian se ha puesto “cariñosa”

Kim Kardashian siempre ha sido un libro abierto con todo lo relacionado a su vida personal y en una confesión que dio en 2016 dejó a sus fans con la boca abierta con un dato muy interesante de su vida íntima.
View this post on Instagram
I’m so obsessed with this lip! We used the 90’s vogue liner & matte lipstick. I wanted a glossy look so we used Black Cherry gloss on my lips & then put a touch of it on my lids over the Glitz & Glam palette shadows! It all drops tomorrow at NOON PST kkwbeauty.com 📸 @jackie_nickerson
La socialité confesó en un livestream el lugar más descarado en donde ha tenido sexo, y es que la esposa de Kanye West lo hizo en un espacio que es la fantasía de muchos. Sin embargo, gracias a su riqueza tuvo la experiencia sin pasar por la vergüenza de que la vieran.
View this post on Instagram
I know it feels like we’ve been out of stock for a long time but I am so excited to announce that we are finally restocking our original @skims Solutionwear™ on Wednesday, November 20th at 9am PST / 12pm EST! After the name change, we wanted to make sure we didn’t waste any of the original product, so we tried and tested hundreds of different approaches to remove the old branding to ensure we saved it all. These are the original pieces we’re bringing back on November 20th, which will feature a super soft fabric SKIMS label! We’ll also be introducing 4 new Solutionwear™ styles based on your comments and requests since we launched that I can’t wait to show you. Be sure to join the waitlist at SKIMS.COM to be the first to shop when the collection drops!
Ocurrió en un avión privado, Kim aclaró que nunca podría haberlo hecho en un vuelo público. “En un avión privado. No creo que pudiese en uno público…. Estaba en un vuelo internacional. Fue durante un vuelo internacional, de noche, cuando no había nadie alrededor”, aclaró.
Si bien no dijo con quién fue, se cree que se trató de su ahora esposo. Un momento privado más de la vida de Kim que sus más grandes fans deben saber. Sin duda, por algo es la líder del clan Kardashian-Jenner.
View this post on Instagram
INTRODUCING THE SKIMS COTTON COLLECTION – LAUNCHING OCT 15 AT 9AM PST / 12PM EST. My essential underwear and lounge pieces made from ultra soft cotton are coming soon! Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to be the first to shop the Cotton collection before it sells out. Go to my stories now for all of the colors and styles!
Te recomendamos