El lugar más descarado en donde Kim Kardashian se ha puesto “cariñosa”

‪I’m so obsessed with this lip! We used the 90’s vogue liner & matte lipstick. I wanted a glossy look so we used Black Cherry gloss on my lips & then put a touch of it on my lids over the Glitz & Glam palette shadows! It all drops tomorrow at NOON PST kkwbeauty.com‬ 📸 @jackie_nickerson