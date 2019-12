El mortífero virus que ha puesto en alerta a millones de personas en Florida

According to the latest #FluView report, #flu activity is still elevated and has been for five consecutive weeks. Over the past 5 years, flu seasons have lasted between 11 and 21 weeks, with an average of 18 weeks. It’s not too late to get a #fluvaccine: https://t.co/bRQRnntPQe

— CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) December 14, 2019