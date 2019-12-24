El esposo de la Reina Isabel II abandona el hospital justo a tiempo para Navidad

View this post on Instagram

Repost @royalsofgreatbritain: SOME GREAT NEWS: The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was discharged from hospital this morning just in time for him to reunite with The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family before Christmas. The Duke was taken by car from King Edward VII Hospital to Buckingham Palace and from there he traveled to Sandringham in a helicopter. Note: This is the first time since late August that The Duke of Edinburgh has been seen in public. He was last seen on August 23, 2019, having lunch with his family in the grounds of the Balmoral Estate. 📷: Reuters