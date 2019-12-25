La transformación de Jaden, el hijo de Will Smith, en fotos

Jaden, el hijo de Will Smith ha dado mucho de qué hablar por su aspecto físico, y es que el pequeño actor y ahora cantante ha tenido un radical cambio con el tiempo y muchos se lo atribuyen al consumo de sustancias dañinas.
El actor y cantante transformó su aspecto por completo desde que protagonizó Karate Kid y hoy en día ya no es aquel inocente niño de la pantalla grande.
De pequeño apareció junto a su padre en la película En busca de la felicidad y muchos veían un futuro prometedor en el cine para Jaden, sin embargo los proyectos que consiguió no dieron el resultado esperado.
Situation explained👇 Chris Gardner (Will Smith) plays basketball with his son Christopher (Jayden Smith). Chris tells his son that since Chris has always been bad at basketball, his son will also be bad at it. That’s why Christopher should quit playing basketball all day. The son Christopher starts to cry and throws the ball away. What follows after that is the scene you see in the pictures above me. What’s interesting about this scene is that Chris corrects himself after saying something negative to Christopher. Chris doesn’t want to kill Christopher’s dreams. He wants him to keep on dreaming big. I love this scene. @dopamola #pursuitofhappyness #pursuitofhappiness #willsmithquotes #willsmith #chrisgardner #jadensmith
Poco a poco fue agarrando pasión por la música y comenzó una carrera como solista, siempre apoyado por sus padres Jaden se aventuró en este nuevo mundo.
Actualmente tiene 21 años, se tiñó el cabello de rosa y se colocó implantes dentales que brillan, mostrando un aspecto más rudo.
Muchos fanáticos del actor se preguntan qué sucedió con su hijo y por qué decidió por esta forma de verse. Sin embargo, Will está orgulloso de su hijo y en muchas ocasiones ha demostrado que lo apoya incondicionalmente.