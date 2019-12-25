La transformación de Jaden, el hijo de Will Smith, en fotos

View this post on Instagram

Situation explained👇 Chris Gardner (Will Smith) plays basketball with his son Christopher (Jayden Smith). Chris tells his son that since Chris has always been bad at basketball, his son will also be bad at it. That's why Christopher should quit playing basketball all day. The son Christopher starts to cry and throws the ball away. What follows after that is the scene you see in the pictures above me. What's interesting about this scene is that Chris corrects himself after saying something negative to Christopher. Chris doesn't want to kill Christopher's dreams. He wants him to keep on dreaming big. I love this scene.