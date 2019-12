La extraña muerte de un hombre en Miami que la policía sigue investigando

BREAKING: I’ve been able to confirm the man killed inside of his NWMD home yesterday was 66 y/o Izak Shrira. He was stabbed multiple times and found by his son. @MiamiDadePD now searching for his murderer. @CrimeStopper305 @WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/PPQIAw6OCV pic.twitter.com/RI68Czz4c5

— Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) December 27, 2019