Lo que debes saber sobre la nueva ley que prohíbe manejar y textear en Florida

🚧Don't Text and Drive🚧 @MaitlandPolice reminds everyone that effective January 1st, 2020 Texting📱 and Driving 🚗 in Florida is a primary offense!

Phones must also only be used in a hands free mode while traveling in work👷👷‍♀️ or school zones🏫! pic.twitter.com/CnR3pFNeQO

— Maitland Police Department (@MaitlandPolice) January 2, 2020