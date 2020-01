¡Reportero estafa a jugador de Vikings! Vendió guantes que le pidió para obra de caridad

I saw this.. it’s disappointing. A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked if he could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I said of course and I will even sign them for you! Well he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later.. https://t.co/JCTO0OWM5n

— Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) January 8, 2020