Representante republicana publica imagen de Pelosi para pedir financiación. Trump la comparte

Dems obsessed w/ impeachment but won't send articles to the Senate. Why? It's bc they don't want a trial that will EXPOSE Schiff's illegal COORDINATION with the Whistleblower. SIGN & DONATE to #PressurePelosi to send the articles! https://t.co/g0D2tl9Px3 🚨https://t.co/w13xEv1sC9

— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 8, 2020