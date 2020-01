Furia al volante deja a un hispano en coma

On Jan 1st at approx 9:30pm, this road rage assault occurred on Victory & Woodman, and the victim has not regained consciousness since. Suspects are described as 3 male Armenians, 20-30 yrs old, in a black Jeep w/ paper plates. Any info call LAPD Van Nuys Detectives 818-374-0062. pic.twitter.com/IHBO5MSUVn

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 7, 2020