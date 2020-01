La hermanastra de Meghan Markle también la critica públicamente por su salida de la familia real

View this post on Instagram

Samantha Markle reminds me so much of my mother that I get chills every time I see her face. She routinely pokes the bear and then demands it be punished when the bear growls back. Leave the damn bear alone and you won’t get growled at. Manufacturing chaos is an exercise in betrayal and duplicity. In this area, my mother, too, is also an expert. #toxicfamily #meaghanmarkle #samanthamarkle #narcissisticabuse #selfcare #toxicmom #hostileparents #duplicity #betrayal #narcissism #borderlinepersonalitydisorder #helpisavailable