A Paz De La Huerta se le destapó un seno y sin sostén en Instagram

Con o sin intención a Paz de La Huerta se le ve lo más íntimo de su seno izquierdo en Instagram. La actriz estadounidense con orígenes españoles es una de las celebridades más atrevidas en las redes sociales. Porque muchas de sus publicaciones más candentes son selfies realmente atrevidas que no pretenden explotar sólo su sensualidad, sino exhibir sus intimidades.
La palabra íntimo parece no tener efecto sobre Paz De La Huerta, quien no sólo ha posado sin sostén, sino también sin tanguita, dejando libre a la vista sus partes más íntimas en una red que al día de hoy, parece, que nunca la ha censurado.
Y en ocasiones hasta las selfies con desnudos se han convertido en una especialidad característica de la actriz.
View this post on Instagram
The beggining of a huge love affair at 23 I had almost gotten this role in an @realantoinefuqua film with Richard gere casted by @carybarden snd it was written for a black girl and I didn’t get the role and I was devastated so I met scott in Pennsylvania at the four seasons where the stone temple pilots where playing scott was a drug addict he crushed up a Red pill and virtually made me snort it and said it would make me feel better I was beyond high I couldn’t. Walk it was suboxone I was as pure as snow then so it was the strongest high of my life I hated him for it i remember calling @petermakebish at the air port And telling him what Happened it was four days I was high a woman who’s name I can’t say told me to go to the first treatment center I ever went to in New Mexico there’s only one treatment center that’s ethical and I can’t name them either and actualily who Knows how ethical in between my second and third hearing when I knew that filler could not get my justice and come to think of it it was probably another trap these idiots can’t Believe im alive though i am fighting for. My life after things that would have killed any human but Micheal rebel the only therapist that’s the best said im an angel
La actriz, por otra parte, es también conocida por haber sido una de las celebridades que acusó al productor Harvey Weinstein de acoso y violación.