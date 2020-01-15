Channing Tatum y Jessie J ¡¿juntos de nuevo?! se dejan ver tomados de la mano en L.A.

View this post on Instagram

Jessie J and Channing Tatum spark reunion speculations as they were spotted shopping together Singer Jessie J and Hollywood actor Channing Tatum have sparked rumours of a reunion after they were reportedly spotted shopping together over the weekend. The pair, who ended their one-year relationship last month, is said to have been seen together shopping in a Los Angeles luxury furniture shop and dressed incognito. "They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key," a source told E! News. Jessie J and Channing Tatum spark reunion speculations as they were spotted shopping together "No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items.: Jessie, 31, and Channing, 39, split in December after dating for just over a year. Their split was blamed on busy schedules. A source told People: "He is super busy with his career and as a dad. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy." The source added the celeb couple "made the most" of their time together but just couldn’t make it work in the end. "He has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible which means he needs to be around when he isn’t travelling for his own work," the source revealed. #cocowondersblogaddicts #cocowondersconnection #moreoncocowondersblog #cocohousellc #jessiej #channingtatum #becca