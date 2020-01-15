Channing Tatum y Jessie J ¡¿juntos de nuevo?! se dejan ver tomados de la mano en L.A.

View this post on Instagram
Jessie J and Channing Tatum spark reunion speculations as they were spotted shopping together Singer Jessie J and Hollywood actor Channing Tatum have sparked rumours of a reunion after they were reportedly spotted shopping together over the weekend. The pair, who ended their one-year relationship last month, is said to have been seen together shopping in a Los Angeles luxury furniture shop and dressed incognito. "They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key," a source told E! News. Jessie J and Channing Tatum spark reunion speculations as they were spotted shopping together "No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items.: Jessie, 31, and Channing, 39, split in December after dating for just over a year. Their split was blamed on busy schedules. A source told People: "He is super busy with his career and as a dad. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy." The source added the celeb couple "made the most" of their time together but just couldn’t make it work in the end. "He has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible which means he needs to be around when he isn’t travelling for his own work," the source revealed. #cocowondersblogaddicts #cocowondersconnection #moreoncocowondersblog #cocohousellc #jessiej #channingtatum #becca
La pareja formada por Channing Tatum y Jessie J podría haberle dado una segunda oportunidad a su maltrecha relación sentimental, como se desprende de las imágenes que han trascendido de los dos artistas paseando por las calles de Los Ángeles y visitando varias tiendas de muebles.
Según el portal de noticias E! News, el actor y la cantante iban ataviados con ropa informal para tratar de pasar desapercibidos y, más relevante todavía, luciendo amplias sonrisas durante su paseo, aunque en ningún momento intercambiaron esos gestos de cariño que solían caracterizar sus anteriores encuentros en la vía pública.
“Iban vestidos con chándal y se mostraron bastante discretos. No hubo caricias ni besos entre ellos, pero se les vio de muy buen humor y no se separaron en ningún momento cuando entraban y salían de las tiendas. Parece que estaban comprando cosas para los dos, ya que no paraban de debatir sobre los diferentes artículos”, ha asegurado una fuente.
Por el momento, y como era de esperar, ninguno de los dos intérpretes ha querido pronunciarse sobre el estado actual de su vínculo, por lo que habrá que esperar al menos unos días para confirmar o desmentir esta posible reconciliación, la cual implicaría que ambos han solucionado finalmente esos problemas que les ocasionaban sus apretadas agendas profesionales y los extensos períodos de tiempo que permanecían separados.