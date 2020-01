¡Ponte a cubierto! Una dura tormenta golpeará Los Ángeles durante horas

💦Here's the rain slowly moving into SLO County. Although it's not very impressive on radar, we have already received 0.47" of rain at Nacimiento and 0.63" of rain at Rocky Butte! #SLOrain #Socal #cawx pic.twitter.com/Xy8HBvP6gr

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 16, 2020