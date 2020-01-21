La hija de Lupillo Rivera luce su retaguardia con un vestido en animal print

Ayana Rivera ha comenzado este año con una actitud muy positiva, y eso puede reflejarse en su más reciente publicación en Instagram, en la que luce un sexy vestido en animal print, con el que posó tanto de frente como de espaldas.
La hija del cantante Lupillo Rivera también escribió un mensaje junto a las fotos que publicó, el cual refleja su seguridad: “La transparencia existe en mis venas, aunque mi vibra a veces sale borroso… de todos modos me pueden ver claramente”.
"I'm still learning and still growing. I'm trying so hard to be a better person each day that I've fallen in love with this growing ABYSS for myself. Now, I can't stop. I'm still trying to FIGURE IT OUT AND YOU KNOW WHAT, THAT'S OKAY. I'm a keep trying to be a better woman. Thank you God for giving me another year to live. I'm deeply blessed for all these wars that have been thrown at me. I'm finally out the cage, a cheetah roaming the hills and a flower that will eternally bloom. I'll make sure you never forget my name HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY TO ME- AYANA RIVERA Hair and makeup @hairnmakeupbypao Photographer @itsandresoto
Ayana Rivera ya tiene más de 72 mil seguidores en esa red social; la chica ha causado sensación con sus sensuales imágenes, que han tenido buena aceptación tanto entre sus familiares como con sus crecientes fans.
My 1st session of photo's and a couple of articles we're made of me from this shoot. Will forever be grateful for this "Cheetah out the cage" theme shoot. 🙏🙏 Never knew they we're watching me. 🙏🙏🙏😘😘 Hair and makeup @hairnmakeupbypao Photographer @priscillapicbyp #tbthursday #cheetahisout #cheetahoutthecage #wildlife
