La hija de Lupillo Rivera luce su retaguardia con un vestido en animal print
Lupillo Rivera
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Ayana Rivera ha comenzado este año con una actitud muy positiva, y eso puede reflejarse en su más reciente publicación en Instagram, en la que luce un sexy vestido en animal print, con el que posó tanto de frente como de espaldas.

La hija del cantante Lupillo Rivera también escribió un mensaje junto a las fotos que publicó, el cual refleja su seguridad: “La transparencia existe en mis venas, aunque mi vibra a veces sale borroso… de todos modos me pueden ver claramente”.

Ayana Rivera ya tiene más de 72 mil seguidores en esa red social; la chica ha causado sensación con sus sensuales imágenes, que han tenido buena aceptación tanto entre sus familiares como con sus crecientes fans.

View this post on Instagram

"You were once wild here. Don't let them tame you" -Isadora Duncan 🐆🐆🐆🐆🐆 Hair and Makeup by @hairnmakeupbypao Photographer @priscillapicbyp

A post shared by AYANA (@ayana_ayana1223) on

