Estremece a Los Ángeles un sismo de magnitud 3.6

#EarthquakeModeIncident; INC#0002; 12:05AM; https://t.co/Jl3DI86K9F; #LosAngeles; Following the M3.6 #earthquake activity in the greater Los Angeles area (#GranadaHills), LAFD is, according to protocol, in Earthquake Emergency … https://t.co/iNpfKTHJ9a

— LAFD (@LAFD) January 22, 2020