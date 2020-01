5 playas más tranquilas del mundo

View this post on Instagram

📷 by @23timezones: "Welcome to our little paradise 🐠 Visiting the @cookislands has been a long dream. Years ago we found an article about Aitutaki and its unreal blue water and we promised ourselves to go there at least once. After visiting lots of islands in Asia, Europe, Africa and all over the world we can say that this is the most beautiful island we‘ve ever been to. If you are looking for an unforgettable honeymoon destination or couple trip on the other side of the world, #aitutaki is the place to be 🏝 . . . 🥥Tag us or use #island_features for a chance to be featured🌴 . . #southpacific #wetraveltimezones #aitutaki #cookislands #lovealittleparadise #onefootisland #honeymoonisland #rarotonga #paradisecalling #islandlife #couplegoals #southpacificislands #polynesian #cookislandstourism #islandparadise #paradise #islandvibes