Encuentran cucarachas en el refrigerador de un restaurante del sur de la Florida

https://t.co/17b0GtOfiX

Their #inspection was NOT a Blessing! ROACHES in the refrigerator??!! #food exposed. PLUS #Rodent issues at another #SouthFlorida #restaurant. Check out the NEW #DirtyDining list. #miami #foodsafety #hollywoodFL #DirtyDining

— Jeff Weinsier (@jweinsierWPLG) January 27, 2020