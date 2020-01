Nikolas Cruz, el autor del tiroteo de Parkland, ante el juez por atacar a un oficial de la cárcel

The death-penalty trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz "who fatally shot 17 students and staffers and wounded 17 more" will start in January 2020.

The Feb. 14, 2018 shooting led to Florida law tightening restrictions on firearms.

He's 20 now.https://t.co/1sEnrcTUxw

— Bloomin' Jack (Canadian Mama) (@JackNationalist) January 23, 2020